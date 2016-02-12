LONDON Feb 12 Barry Manilow has been rushed back to Los Angeles after a performance in Memphis because of complications from emergency oral surgery this week, a statement on his website said.

The 72-year old, known for hits "Mandy", "Can't Smile Without You", "Could It Be Magic" and "Copacabana", had performed in Memphis on Wednesday. His next two concerts were cancelled and are being rescheduled.

"Following a triumphant sold out concert in Memphis, Barry Manilow was rushed back to Los Angeles due to complications from emergency oral surgery that Manilow had on Monday," the statement posted on the singer's website and his Facebook page on Thursday said.

Manilow's latest album "My Dream Duets" is nominated for a Grammy Award at Monday's ceremony in Los Angeles.

"At this time it is unclear if Manilow will be able to attend the Grammy Awards," the statement said. (Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Louise Ireland)