LOS ANGELES Veteran blues guitarist B.B. King said Friday he was in hospice care at his home, less than a month after he was hospitalised for diabetes-related issues.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page, the 89-year-old singer said he was receiving care at his Las Vegas residence.

"Thanks to all for your well wishes and prayers," he said in the post.

King was taken to a hospital in April after suffering from dehydration as a complication of diabetes. He left shortly after and said he was "feeling much better" at the time.

Born in Mississippi, the singer is known as the "King of the Blues" and is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, with artists such as Eric Clapton citing him as an influence.

Last October, King was forced to cancel eight live performances after falling ill on stage in Chicago. He was diagnosed with dehydration and suffering from exhaustion.

