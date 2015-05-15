(Adds Obama reaction, paragraph 3)
By Bill Trott
May 15 Blues legend B.B. King, who took his
music from rural juke joints to the mainstream and inspired a
generation of guitarists from Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray
Vaughan, has died in Las Vegas. He was 89.
King, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986,
had said in May he was in hospice care at his home after being
hospitalized in April with dehydration related to diabetes.
"The blues has lost its king, and America has lost a
legend," President Barack Obama said in a statement, recalling
how he sang "Sweet Home Chicago" with King at a White House
blues concert three years ago. "B.B. may be gone, but that
thrill will be with us forever. And there's going to be one
killer blues session in heaven tonight."
King's death was confirmed late on Thursday on a Facebook
page linked to the website of his daughter Claudette.
Born on a Mississippi plantation to sharecropper parents, he
outlived his post-World War Two blues peers - Muddy Waters,
Howlin' Wolf, Jimmy Reed, Lightnin' Hopkins and John Lee Hooker
- to see the rough music born in the cotton fields of the
segregated South reach a new audience.
"Being a blues singer is like being black twice," King wrote
in his autobiography, "Blues All Around Me," of the lack of
respect the music got compared with rock and jazz.
"While the civil rights movement was fighting for the
respect of black people, I felt I was fighting for the respect
of the blues."
King will forever be associated with his trademark black
Gibson guitars, all of which he christened "Lucille" in
recollection of a woman who two men fought over in 1949 in an
Arkansas dance hall where he was playing.
The men knocked over a kerosene lamp, setting fire to the
building. King risked his life to retrieve his $30 guitar.
In 2003, Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 greatest
guitarists of all time ranked King at No. 3, behind only Jimi
Hendrix and Duane Allman.
Luminaries from the music world paid tribute to King.
Chicago blues veteran Buddy Guy described King as "the
greatest guy I ever met."
"The tone he got out of that guitar, the way he shook his
left wrist, the way he squeezed the strings... it was all new to
the whole guitar playin' world," Guy wrote in a posting on
Instagram. "I promise I will keep these damn blues alive."
Rocker Bryan Adams said on Twitter King was "one of the best
blues guitarists ever, maybe the best. He could do more on one
note than anyone."
Rapper Snoop Dogg, rocker Lenny Kravitz, Kiss frontman Gene
Simmons, former Beatle Ringo Starr and U.S. country singer Brad
Paisley were among others who posted tributes.
STREET CORNERS
Born Riley B. King on Sept. 16, 1925 in Itta Bena,
Mississippi, he began learning guitar as a boy and sang in
church choirs.
After World War Two Army service, King sang on street
corners to pick up money. In 1947 he hitchhiked to Memphis,
Tennessee, where he learned from and played with his cousin,
revered blues guitarist Bukka White.
King went from touring black bars and dance halls in the
1940s and '50s to headlining an all-blues show at New York's
Carnegie Hall in 1970 and recording with the likes of Clapton
and U2 in the '90s.
He had a deep, resonant singing voice and, despite having
what he called "stupid fingers," an immediately recognizable
guitar sound.
His unique style of trilling the strings with a fluttering
left-hand vibrato, which he called "the butterfly," delivered
stinging single-note licks that brimmed with emotion and helped
shape early rock.
In Memphis, King played in clubs and became a disc jockey at
radio station WDIA, where he was known as the Beale Street Blues
Boy. That was shortened to Blues Boy and then B.B., and those
closest to him just called him B.
King became a star of the rhythm and blues charts and at his
peak was on stage 300 nights a year and playing to audiences all
over the world including the former Soviet Union and China. He
still toured regularly into his 80s.
In the 1960s, King enjoyed a resurgence as young British and
American rockers discovered the blues as the roots of rock 'n'
roll, building a new, mostly white following.
He won 15 Grammys, more than any other bluesman, starting in
1970 for the crossover pop hit "The Thrill Is Gone," according
to the Recording Academy. In 1987, he received a lifetime award.
King was awarded the National Medal for the Arts in 1990.
His two marriages ended in divorce with no children but he
acknowledged fathering 15 with different women.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Writing by Bill
Trott; Editing by John Stonestreet)