May 15 Guitarist Eric Clapton remembered the
B.B. King album that inspired him as a young musician and
Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton recalled the thrill of
performing with the "King of Blues."
Musicians, politicians and blues lovers around the world on
Friday expressed sorrow over the death of the blues legend on
Thursday night at the age of 89, and their gratitude for the
legacy he left.
Radio and television newscasts played clips from his most
famous songs, which took blues from his native Mississippi into
the mainstream.
Clapton, one of the music world's most influential
guitarists, thanked King for inspiration, encouragement and
friendship over the years.
"This music is almost a thing of the past now and there are
not many left to play it in a pure way like B.B. did," the
Englishman said in a video on his Facebook page. "He was a
beacon for all of us who love this kind of music and I thank him
from the bottom of my heart."
Clapton encouraged people to find the 1965 album called
"B.B. King Live At The Regal," saying it was "where it really
started for me as a young player."
Obama, who calls the blues mecca of Chicago his home,
remembered how he sang "Sweet Home Chicago" with King at a White
House blues concert three years ago.
"B.B. may be gone, but that thrill will be with us forever,"
Obama said in a statement. "And there's going to be one killer
blues session in heaven tonight."
Clinton said he would always be grateful that he had a
chance to play twice with King and that he received the Kennedy
Center Honor while he was president.
"While an American legend has gone to his greater reward,
the thrill of his gifts to us will never be gone," Clinton said
in statement along with his wife, presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said King's velvety voice and his
guitar, always named Lucille, brought comfort to people.
"Anyone could sing a song about falling in love, but only
Mr. King could sing a song about heartbreak," Emanuel said on
Facebook.
"Today, everyone's hearts are heavier with the passing of
the greatest bluesman in history. May he and Lucille continue to
play on in eternity."
King played several times at the annual Chicago Blues
Festival, the last time in 2008, and festival spokeswoman Mary
May said to expect a tribute for him.
"We'll be doing something - we just haven't made definite
plans yet," May said. "I know that a lot of the artists playing
at the festival will do something, too. He was such a big part
of our festival, and blues in general."
