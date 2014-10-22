WASHINGTON Oct 21 Former Washington Post editor
Ben Bradlee, who oversaw the paper's coverage of the Watergate
scandal that toppled President Richard Nixon, died on Tuesday at
age 93, the newspaper said.
As executive editor from 1968 until 1991, Bradlee became one
of the most important figures in Washington, as well as
journalism history, while transforming the Post from a staid
newspaper into one of the most dynamic and respected
publications in the United States.
Bradlee died at his home in Washington of natural causes,
the paper said.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)