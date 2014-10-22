WASHINGTON Oct 21 Former Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, who oversaw the paper's coverage of the Watergate scandal that toppled President Richard Nixon, died on Tuesday at age 93, the newspaper said.

As executive editor from 1968 until 1991, Bradlee became one of the most important figures in Washington, as well as journalism history, while transforming the Post from a staid newspaper into one of the most dynamic and respected publications in the United States.

Bradlee died at his home in Washington of natural causes, the paper said. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)