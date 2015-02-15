LONDON Feb 15 Oscar nominee and "Sherlock" star
Benedict Cumberbatch and theater director Sophie Hunter were
married on the Isle of Wight on Valentine's Day, his publicist
said on Sunday.
"Benedict and Sophie were married yesterday surrounded by
their close friends and family. It was a magical day," publicist
Karon Maskill said in a statement.
The couple announced in January that they were expecting
their first child. Cumberbatch, 38, and Hunter, 36, formally
announced their engagement in the U.K. newspaper The Times last
November.
Cumberbatch received his first Academy Award nomination this
year, for best actor, for his portrayal of mathematician Alan
Turing in "The Imitation Game," which was also nominated for
best picture.
He won an Emmy last year for his lead role in the British TV
miniseries "Sherlock," a show that built a fervent female
following for the English actor.
(Reporting by Edward Baran; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing
by Larry King)