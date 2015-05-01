(Adds details, background)
NEW YORK May 1 Soul and R&B singer Ben E. King,
famous for his deep, velvety baritone voice and the classic hit
song "Stand by Me," died of natural causes in New Jersey at the
age of 76, his representative said on Friday.
"He passed away on Thursday," said publicist Phil Brown,
adding funeral arrangements would be announced within days.
King was born in North Carolina and moved to Harlem, New
York, as a child. He began his career in the doo-wop group The
Five Crowns, which later became The Drifters, before branching
out as a solo artist.
"With an extremely heavy heart, I must say goodbye to one of
the sweetest, gentlest and gifted souls that I have had the
privilege of knowing and calling my friend for more than 50 year
years, Mr Ben E. King," R&B singer Gary U.S. Bonds said on
Facebook.
The Drifters had a string of hits with Atlantic Records and
were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. King
co-wrote and sang the lead on the group's first hit, "There Goes
My Baby," in 1959.
He also was the lead vocalist with the group on songs such
as "Save the Last Dance for Me," "This Magic Moment," "Dance
With Me" and "I Count the Tears."
After a contractual dispute, King began a solo career in
1960 and recorded his best-known song, "Stand By Me," which was
voted one of the Songs of the Century by the Recording Industry
Association of America. King, along with Jerry Lieber and Mike
Stoller, wrote the 1961 hit.
The song, which is featured in and provided the title for
the 1986 film "Stand by Me" by director Rob Reiner, was also
inducted by the Library of Congress into the National Recording
Registry. King had five No. 1 hits with The Drifters and as a
solo artist.
King is survived by his wife, Betty, three children and six
grandchildren.
