Wider Image: Harry Potter still casts a spell for fans 20 years on
LONDON Dressed in a long black gown and holding a wand, George Massingham is keen for everyone to know he is a Harry Potter super fan.
LOS ANGELES "Zoolander" actor Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor said on Friday they had decided to separate after 18 years together.
"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time,” the couple said in a joint statement.
Stiller and Taylor, best known for playing teenage daughter Marcia Brady in "The Brady Bunch Movie" in 1995, have appeared together in many films, including "Tropic Thunder" and "Meet the Parents."
They married in 2000 and have two children.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant)
LONDON Dressed in a long black gown and holding a wand, George Massingham is keen for everyone to know he is a Harry Potter super fan.
OSTEND, Belgium A beach in Belgium has been transformed into a giant sandy gallery, featuring larger-than-life super heroes, cartoon characters and Cinderella's castle, for one of the world's biggest sand-sculpture festivals.