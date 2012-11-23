Actress Halle Berry and model Gabriel Aubry pose as they arrive at the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

LOS ANGELES The father of Halle Berry's daughter is headed to court after he was arrested following a fistfight with her fiance outside the Oscar winning actress' Los Angeles home on Thanksgiving, police said.

Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, 37, was later released on $20,000 bail after being charged with misdemeanor battery following the punch-up with Berry's fiance, French actor Olivier Martinez, 46, in the driveway of her house on Thursday.

The altercation occurred during a custodial hand-off involving Berry's 4-year-old daughter with Aubry, Nahla, according to Los Angeles police officer Julie Boyer.

Following the scuffle, Aubry and Martinez were both taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with "non-life-threatening injuries," Boyer said. Aubry is due to appear in court on December 13.

Berry, 46, who won a best actress Oscar for her role in 2001 film "Monster's Ball," has been embroiled in a bitter custody battle with Aubry since they broke up in April 2010. Earlier this month, a judge denied Berry's request to move to France with Nahla.

Berry and Martinez met while filming the movie "Dark Tide." They announced their engagement in March.

A judge has since issued an emergency protective order requiring Aubry to stay at least 100 yards (meters) from Berry, their daughter and Martinez, according to celebrity website, TMZ.com.

(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Sandra Maler)