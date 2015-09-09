NEW YORK, Sept 9 Actress Reese Witherspoon was
named People magazine's best-dressed person of 2015 on
Wednesday.
Witherspoon, the Oscar-winning star of Johnny Cash movie
"Walk the Line," headed a list that includes Hollywood stars
Julianne Moore, Kate Hudson, and 15-year-old "Mad Men" actress
Kiernan Shipka.
Witherspoon, 39, has clear ideas about what she likes
(bright hues and clean lines) and what she doesn't (crop tops
and puffy dresses).
"I'd look like a mushroom," she told People magazine of such
styles, saying her height, at 5 ft 2 in (1.58 meters), is a
fashion liability. "I always tell my stylist that it's hard to
dress short girls."
Witherspoon ironically was one of the women leading an
#AskHerMore campaign at the 2015 Oscars ceremony in which
reporters were encouraged to ask actresses on the red carpet
more about their work in movies than their style choices.
The actress is often a fashion favorite on red carpets,
opting for a pale blue fitted off-the-shoulder Tom Ford gown to
this year's Oscars, a silver beaded strapless Calvin Klein dress
for the Golden Globes and a one-shouldered Giorgio Armani gown
for the SAG awards.
People magazine also named some of their best-dressed
couples, including actress Gabrielle Union and Miami Heat
basketball player husband Dwayne Wade, singer John Legend and
his model wife Chrissy Teigen, and "Magic Mike" actor Channing
Tatum and his actress and dancer wife Jenna Dewan Tatum.
People magazine's 30-page PeopleStyle special can be found
in the issue on newsstands on Sept. 11, or online at
www.people.com/bestdressed.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)