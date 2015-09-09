NEW YORK, Sept 9 Actress Reese Witherspoon was named People magazine's best-dressed person of 2015 on Wednesday.

Witherspoon, the Oscar-winning star of Johnny Cash movie "Walk the Line," headed a list that includes Hollywood stars Julianne Moore, Kate Hudson, and 15-year-old "Mad Men" actress Kiernan Shipka.

Witherspoon, 39, has clear ideas about what she likes (bright hues and clean lines) and what she doesn't (crop tops and puffy dresses).

"I'd look like a mushroom," she told People magazine of such styles, saying her height, at 5 ft 2 in (1.58 meters), is a fashion liability. "I always tell my stylist that it's hard to dress short girls."

Witherspoon ironically was one of the women leading an #AskHerMore campaign at the 2015 Oscars ceremony in which reporters were encouraged to ask actresses on the red carpet more about their work in movies than their style choices.

The actress is often a fashion favorite on red carpets, opting for a pale blue fitted off-the-shoulder Tom Ford gown to this year's Oscars, a silver beaded strapless Calvin Klein dress for the Golden Globes and a one-shouldered Giorgio Armani gown for the SAG awards.

People magazine also named some of their best-dressed couples, including actress Gabrielle Union and Miami Heat basketball player husband Dwayne Wade, singer John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen, and "Magic Mike" actor Channing Tatum and his actress and dancer wife Jenna Dewan Tatum.

People magazine's 30-page PeopleStyle special can be found in the issue on newsstands on Sept. 11, or online at www.people.com/bestdressed.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)