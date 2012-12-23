NEW YORK Dec 23 Reality TV star Bethenny
Frankel and her husband Jason Hoppy are separating, Frankel
announced on Sunday.
"It brings me great sadness to say that Jason and I are
separating. This was an extremely difficult decision that, as a
woman and a mother, I have to accept as the best choice for our
family," Frankel said in a statement confirmed by her
representative.
"We have love and respect for one another and will continue
to amicably co-parent our daughter who is and will always remain
our first priority. This is an immensely painful and
heartbreaking time for us."
Frankel, 42, and Hoppy married in March of 2010. They have a
daughter, Bryn, who was born in May of 2010.
On Sunday, Frankel tweeted, "I am heartbroken. I am sad. We
will work through this as a family."
Frankel first attracted attention in 2008 on the reality
show "The Real Housewives of New York City," which chronicles
the exploits of wealthy New York women. She went on to star in
two other reality TV shows, "Bethenny Getting Married?" and
"Bethenny Ever After...," both of which centered on the couple's
marriage and child-rearing.
Frankel also founded the Skinnygirl line of cocktails, and
has written several diet and self-help books. In 2012 she
launched a talk show, "Bethenny," which is set to air nationally
in 2013.
(Reporting By Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Stacey Joyce)