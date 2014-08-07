NEW YORK Aug 7 U.S. pop star Beyonce, currently
on a U.S. tour with rapper husband Jay Z, will receive a special
award and perform at the MTV Video Music Awards this month, the
cable TV network said on Thursday,
Beyonce, who received eight nominations, will be awarded the
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the show, one of the
industry's top ceremonies that will be aired live from
California on Aug. 24.
"As a performer, Beyonce has delivered some of the most
memorable performances in VMA history," MTV said in a statement.
Beyonce, 32, earned nominations for best video and best
collaboration with Jay Z for her hit "Drunk In Love," and will
compete for Video of the Year against Australian rapper Iggy
Azalea.
R&B singer Usher and Australian rock group 5 Seconds of
Summer will also perform at the show.
The Video Music Awards began in 1984 and helped propel the
cable channel, now owned by Viacom Inc, as a player in the
entertainment industry.
Singer Miley Cyrus shocked audiences at last year's award
show in New York with her raunchy performance with Robin Thicke
of his hit "Blurred Lines," which dominated the headlines.
