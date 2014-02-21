(Adds new trial date)
By David Adams
MIAMI Feb 20 A Miami judge on Thursday
temporarily blocked media access to any more video images of a
semi-clad Justin Bieber filmed while the teenage pop singer was
in police custody last month after his arrest for driving under
the influence.
The police station footage included clips of Bieber giving a
urine sample behind a low wall.
Miami-Dade County Judge William Altfield ordered that about
10 hours of police surveillance video not be released until he
has been able to review them in his chambers.
"Do you believe that the public has the right to ... see
Justin Bieber urinating?" the judge asked attorneys representing
several large media companies seeking access to the video under
Florida's broad public records law.
"I don't think the public has a right to see his penis,"
replied Scott Ponce, an attorney for the Miami Herald and CBS.
"I believe the public has a right to see him standing behind
a wall doing what we know is urinating," he added, noting that
Bieber's urine test was part of the evidence in the DUI case.
At issue are four short clips of Bieber urinating at the
police station.
If Bieber's genitalia are visible in the videos, authorities
should release the clips after blacking out his private parts,
he argued.
Attorneys representing Bieber disagreed.
"I find the argument to be insulting and demeaning of the
court ... to just fuzz out the private parts," replied Howard
Srebnick, one of Bieber's attorneys.
Judge Altfield said he would review the video and announce
his decision at a March 4 hearing. He also postponed Bieber's
March 3 DUI trial until March 17.
Bieber, 19, was charged with driving under the influence,
resisting arrest and using an expired license after Miami Beach
police say they caught him drag racing on Jan. 23. He has
pleaded not guilty to the charges and did not attend the hearing
on Thursday.
Besides a small amount of alcohol, he had marijuana and
prescription medication for anxiety in his system at the time of
his arrest, according to the state attorney's office.
One video showing Bieber being patted down by a Miami Beach
police officer was released to the media in early February,
prompting his attorneys to file a motion to prevent any more
such images from being released.
"While in custody at the Miami Beach police station, the
defendant was captured on videotape in various states of undress
which show intimate personal parts of the defendant's body,"
according to the motion filed earlier this month in Miami-Dade
County Court.
The motion said the Florida constitution and state law
protected such images from being publicly disclosed.
Releasing video from Bieber's brief time in custody would
cause "irreparable harm," the teen's lawyers say.
Attorneys for several major media companies, including CNN,
the Orlando Sentinel and the Associated Press, deny Bieber has
the right to privacy under Florida's Public Records Act,
according to court documents.
Reuters is not a party to the case.
Under Florida law, all evidence including photos and videos
became public record once they are handed to the defense.
"Florida courts have long recognized that government records
are presumptively open, and that the Public Records Act is to be
construed liberally in favor of access," Deanna Shullman, an
attorney representing the media, said in court documents.
Florida courts "reject the notion that simply alleging
embarrassment alone is sufficient grounds to trump Public
Records Act disclosure mandates," Shullman wrote.
Herald and CBS attorney Ponce pointed to Bieber's own
website, which he said included a photo of Bieber urinating and
exposing his bare behind, as well as another image of the
performer urinating in a mop bucket at a New York restaurant.
Bieber, whose private life has taken a seemingly tumultuous
turn in the past year, was also charged last week with
assaulting a limousine driver in Toronto in December.
The Miami case is State of Florida v Justin Drew Bieber,
B14-2900.
(Additional reporting by Zachary Fagenson; editing by Lisa Von
Ahn, Jonathan Oatis and G Crosse)