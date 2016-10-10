LONDON Oct 10 A wax figure of pop star Justin Bieber goes on display in London this month, giving fans a replica figure and installation inspired by the Canadian singer's current world music tour.

London's Madame Tussauds on Sunday unveiled the figure - which features Bieber shirtless with sweat apparently glistening on his tattooed torso - with dancers performing his chart-topping hit "Sorry".

Tussauds said the "wet look" figure - which is from its sister Las Vegas museum - recreated a moment from the singer's Purpose world tour that arrives in London this week.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)