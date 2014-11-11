Nov 11 Hip hop pioneer Henry 'Big Bank Hank'
Jackson, a founding member of The Sugarhill Gang, died Tuesday
at the age of 57 after battling cancer.
David Mallie, manager of the trio, which had the first hip
hop hit with the 1979 single "Rapper's Delight," said Jackson
died after suffering from kidney complications, according to
media reports.
"Rapper Delight," was the first rap single to become a Top
40 hit.
"So sad to hear of our brother's passing. The three of us
created musical history together with the release of 'Rapper's
Delight.' We will always remember traveling the world together
and rocking the house. Rest in peace Big Bank," Wonder Mike and
Master Gee, the group's surviving members, said in a statement.
Fans of the rapper took to Twitter to express their sadness.
"R.I.P. Big Bank Hank. One-third of the song that made all
of this Hip Hop Music possible. Thanx for opening the door,"
tweeted rapper Big Daddy Kane.
Billboard described "Rapper's Delight" as a "watershed
single" and one of the most controversial rap tracks.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Steve Orlofsky)