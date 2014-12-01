PHILADELPHIA Dec 1 Comedian Bill Cosby has
resigned from the board of trustees of Temple University, his
alma mater said in a statement on Monday that comes as the
entertainer faces accusations of sexual assault.
More than a dozen women have come forward in the past few
weeks with accusations that Cosby, 77, sexually assaulted them
at some point over the past few decades.
"The Board of Trustees accepts Dr. Cosby's resignation from
the board and thanks him for his service to the university," the
Philadelphia university said in a statement.
