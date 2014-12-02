(Adds Cosby's former university affiliations, background)
PHILADELPHIA Dec 1 Comedian Bill Cosby has
resigned from the board of trustees of Temple University, his
alma mater said in a statement on Monday, after the entertainer
was hit with a wave of sexual assault accusations.
More than a dozen women have come forward in the past few
weeks with accusations that Cosby, 77, sexually assaulted them
as far back as the 1960s.
Patrick O'Connor, chairman of the Philadelphia university's
board of trustees, said Cosby called him on Monday to resign.
"He didn't want his personal issue to detract from his
service to Temple," O'Connor said in a phone interview. "He was
a great trustee. I thanked him for his service."
Cosby has never been charged, and his lawyers have said the
assault claims were discredited and defamatory.
Cosby was proud of his education at Temple, where he
discovered a gift for comedy that led to a successful career in
stand-up and groundbreaking roles for an African-American actor
in television series such as "I Spy" and "The Cosby Show."
Cosby, who might be best known for his role as wholesome
father Dr. Cliff Huxtable, used his position as one of the
biggest stars on television to encourage young people,
particularly in underprivileged African-American communities, to
get out of poverty by earning an education.
The decision to leave Temple's board comes after the
University of Massachusetts Amherst and Berklee College of Music
cut ties last week with the comedian, who had a reputation as a
strong fundraiser. High Point University in North Carolina has
also removed Cosby from its board of advisers.
Temple's silence on the situation since the allegations came
to light had raised uncomfortable questions for some students at
the university.
O'Connor represented Cosby in a 2005 lawsuit brought by a
Temple employee who accused the comedian of sexual assault. The
case ended with a confidential settlement.
'MAKE A LOUD STATEMENT'
Grace Holleran, an opinion editor of the Temple student
newspaper who wrote a column entitled "Stop Revering Cosby,"
said the university should take a stronger stance against him
and sexual misconduct.
"It would have been nice if Temple had booted him instead of
him resigning, but I don't think it's too late for Temple to
make a statement," Holleran said. "If the university stopped
inviting him to university functions, that would make a loud
statement."
Temple has a long association with Cosby, who attended in
1961-1962 and earned his bachelor's degree in 1971. Cosby, who
is often seen wearing apparel adorned with the Temple logo, is a
frequent visitor to the sprawling urban campus and often
mentioned the school in his act.
The university has not disclosed how much money Cosby has
given the school. His family funds two small scholarships at
Temple, which has some 38,000 students.
In a statement released by the university Monday, Cosby
said: "I have always been proud of my association with Temple
University. I have always wanted to do what would be in the best
interests of the university and its students."
The comedian has refused to address questions about the
allegations as more women have come forward, saying he forced
himself on them sexually, with some accusing him of drugging
them first.
While the statute of limitations means that alleged victims
may never bring a case to court, the barrage of allegations have
nevertheless caused serious damage to Cosby's active career of
late and plans to return to TV.
Two weeks ago, NBC and Netflix canceled planned projects
with Cosby, while promoters have canceled some of the dates on
his U.S. stand-up comedy tour.
