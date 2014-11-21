LOS ANGELES Comedian Bill Cosby and a Las Vegas casino on Friday called off a show scheduled for next week, in another blow to his career after several women publicly alleged the entertainer sexually assaulted them decades ago.

The cancellation, along with another in Arizona, signals the allegations have chipped away at Cosby's wholesome public image and threaten his future viability in show business.

Treasure Island Hotel & Casino said they would offer ticket refunds but did not elaborate on why Cosby's show was canceled or its financial cost.

Desert Diamond Casino in Tucson, Arizona, also canceled a Cosby show scheduled for February.

Cosby, 77, still has more than 30 performances scheduled through May next year, including one Friday night in Florida.

The comedian has never been charged and his lawyers have said the assault claims were "discredited" and "defamatory."

Still, the allegations seem to have cost Cosby two high-profile projects this week. NBC canceled a show in development with Cosby while Netflix postponed a stand-up comedy special. Cable television network TV Land has also pulled reruns of "The Cosby Show" from its schedule.

Cosby is still slated to appear at a sold-out show in Melbourne, Florida on Friday and a show in Yakima, Washington, next week after performing at a comedy show in Nassau, Bahamas, on Thursday.

Cosby's 2013 tour grossed $5.7 million, according to concert tracker Pollstar.

Cosby's sudden fall from grace has jolted generations of Americans who knew him as an actor who broke race barriers on TV over the last 50 years, most notably as the admired father Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the hit NBC comedy "The Cosby Show."

The comedian has refused to address questions about the allegations that gained new life after comedian Hannibal Buress called him a rapist during a stand-up comedy routine last month.

The women have all alleged that Cosby forced himself sexually upon them, some accusing him of drugging them before.

Therese Serignese, a Florida woman, said Cosby assaulted her in 1976. Model Janice Dickinson, the most high-profile accuser, told "Entertainment Tonight" TV program that she believes Cosby sexually assaulted her in 1982.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Edited by Mary Milliken and Chris Reese)