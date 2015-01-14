(Recasts, adds comment from attorney and LAPD)
By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES Jan 14 A woman accusing Bill Cosby
of sexually abusing her in 2008 at the Playboy Mansion met with
Los Angeles police for two hours on Wednesday, her attorney
said, in what could conceivably result in the first criminal
case against the comedian.
Chloe Goins' allegation that Cosby drugged and assaulted her
when she was 18 years old is one of more than a dozen similar
allegations against the 77-year-old entertainer that have
scuppered a would-be TV comeback and damaged his reputation.
Attorney Spencer Kuvin, who is representing the 24-year-old
Goins, said police told him they will investigate the
allegations.
"Ms. Goins and I are here for two reasons: for justice and
accountability," said Kuvin, adding that his client might be the
first of Cosby's accusers whose allegations meet California's
statute of limitations.
Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Rosario Herrera
said the department does not comment on sexual assault cases.
Over the last three months, more than a dozen women have
come forward alleging that Cosby had sexually abused them. Many
of those allegations are decades old and fall outside the
statute of limitations for criminal or civil cases.
Cosby, best known for his "America's Dad" persona Dr. Cliff
Huxtable on the top-rated "Cosby Show," has never been charged
over any of the allegations. He settled a 2005 civil suit
alleging sexual misconduct.
Cosby's attorney, Marty Singer, has dismissed the
allegations as "discredited" and "defamatory." Singer did not
respond to an email seeking comment.
NBC and Netflix have pulled projects with Cosby after the
allegations began in November. The comedian's standup tour, in
which several performances were canceled, has also been
disrupted.
On Wednesday, a Worcester, Massachusetts, theater said
Cosby's scheduled performance there next month was called off.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Gunna Dickson)