(Recasts with Leno comments throughout)
LOS ANGELES Jan 21 Former NBC late night host
Jay Leno voiced his support on Wednesday for the women who have
come forward claiming they were sexually assaulted by comedian
Bill Cosby.
Leno, who stepped down as host of "The Tonight Show" last
year, was asked at a National Association of Television Program
Executives conference what he thought of the allegations against
Cosby.
"I don't know why it's so hard to believe women. I mean, you
go to Saudi Arabia and you need two women to testify against a
man; here you need 25," he replied.
Over the last three months, more than a dozen women have
come forward alleging that Cosby had sexually abused them. Many
of those allegations are decades old and fall outside the
statute of limitations for criminal or civil cases.
Cosby's attorney Marty Singer has dismissed the allegations
as "discredited" and "defamatory."
At Wednesday's conference, Leno added that he supported the
way the allegations against Cosby were brought into the
spotlight, after standup comedian Hannibal Buress called Cosby a
rapist during a performance last October.
"He made a flat-out statement that reverberated around the
world. If that was on TV, it would have been edited. If it were
on any other medium, it would have been edited," Leno said.
"But because somebody just filmed it and put it out there,
you're getting your news raw and unfiltered, which I think is
fantastic."
Leno's comments come after actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who
played Cosby's son on television, told music trade magazine
Billboard that he found it painful to hear the claims that the
comedian sexually abused more than a dozen women.
Warner, who played Theo Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" in the
1980s and 1990s, said the allegations do not match Cosby's
reputation.
"The Bill Cosby I know has been great to me and great for a
lot of people," Warner was quoted as saying.
"Just as it's painful to hear any woman talk about sexual
assault, whether true or not, it's just as painful to watch my
friend and mentor go through this."
The 44-year-old Warner joined "Cosby Show" actors Phylicia
Rashad and Keshia Knight Pulliam in defending the 77-year-old
comedian.
"He's been very influential and played a big role in my life
as a friend and mentor," Warner said.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey and Phil Furey for Reuters TV,
Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Ken
Wills)