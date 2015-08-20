By Katie Reilly
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 Two more women came forward on
Thursday to accuse Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them in the
1970s, joining dozens of others who have made similar
accusations against the veteran television star.
The women appeared at a news conference with celebrity
attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing many of the more
than 40 women who have said Cosby drugged and assaulted them.
Charlotte Fox said Cosby, 78, sexually assaulted her at the
Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in the 1970s, when she was a
23-year-old aspiring actress.
"When I heard the other women, I said: 'Oh my God, that is
what happened to me.' I could not believe it," Fox said.
The second woman, who was only identified by her first name
Elizabeth, said she was a 20-year-old flight attendant when
Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in his hotel room in
1976.
The two women shared their stories alongside Sarita
Butterfield, who had previously accused Cosby of groping her at
his family home.
Representatives for Cosby, whose career and image have been
damaged by the numerous allegations, said they had no comment on
the new allegations.
Cosby has never been criminally charged and most of the
allegations cannot be prosecuted because of the statute of
limitations. His lawyers have denied wrongdoing on his part.
In a separate case, Allred said she hoped to get answers
from the former star of the 1980s comedy series "The Cosby Show"
in a deposition set for Oct. 9.
Cosby has been ordered to appear for the deposition in a
lawsuit brought by another of Allred's clients, Judy Huth, who
said Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974.
She was 15 at the time and is seeking damages.
The deposition will be the first time Cosby testifies under
oath in response to a complaint of sexual misconduct since a
deposition he gave in a separate case settled out of court nine
years ago.
"After his long period of public silence, we would hope that
he would welcome this opportunity to testify fully and
completely and give his side of the story," Allred said on
Thursday.
She said she had no reason to believe Cosby would not appear
for the deposition and that she planned to ask any questions
relevant to the discovery of evidence in Huth's lawsuit.
(Reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Peter
Cooney)