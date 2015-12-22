(Updates with statement from Johnson)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Dec 21 Comedian Bill Cosby sued
model Beverly Johnson on Monday, saying she defamed him by
accusing him of drugging her, and making her the eighth accuser
he has filed suit against this month.
Johnson is among more than 50 women who have come forward in
the past year with claims that Cosby had drugged, and in
numerous cases, sexually assaulted them in incidents dating back
decades.
Cosby's suit charges that Johnson, a leading model in the
1970s and '80s and one of his most high-profile accusers,
defamed him and intentionally inflicted emotional distress. He
is demanding a jury trial, court documents filed in Los Angeles
Superior Court showed.
Cosby representative Monique Pressley said in a statement
that "Mr. Cosby states that he never drugged defendant and her
story is a lie."
Cosby, 78, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has never
been criminally charged. Many of the alleged incidents occurred
decades ago and the statute of limitations for prosecuting them
expired long ago.
Last week, Cosby filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts, suing
seven of the accusers for defamation. The seven women had filed
suit against Cosby last December accusing him of assault, libel
and slander.
Johnson, 63, wrote a detailed article in Vanity Fair in
November 2014 about her encounter with Cosby in the mid-1980s,
saying she was invited by the comedian, best known for his role
in the 1980s sitcom "The Cosby Show," to his home where he
allegedly drugged her coffee.
"In cases of rape and abuse, abusers will do whatever they
can to intimidate and weaken their victims to force them to stop
fighting," Johnson said in a statement.
She later gave interviews to news programs including ABC's
"Good Morning America" and "Nightline" reiterating her claims.
Cosby's lawsuit says he had never spent any time alone with
Johnson at his home. The comedian asked for an injunction
requiring Johnson to retract her public statements and remove a
chapter on him from her memoir.
The wave of allegations against Cosby have scuttled the
comedian's acting projects and live shows in the past year.
Court documents unsealed in July showed that Cosby testified
in a 2005 deposition that he had obtained Quaaludes pills with
the intent of giving the sedatives to young women in order to
have sex with them.
The admission during testimony in a civil case brought by a
former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand, who alleged
that Cosby tricked her into taking drugs before he sexually
assaulted her. That case was settled for an undisclosed sum in
2006.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bill Trott)