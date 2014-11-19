(Adds comment from lawyers, details throughout)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Nov 19 NBC said on Wednesday it has
canceled an upcoming project with veteran comedian Bill Cosby,
his second show to be pulled after accusations that he sexually
assaulted women resurfaced in recent weeks.
The move by NBC comes a day after online streaming company
Netflix Inc said it was postponing Cosby's stand-up
comedy special "Bill Cosby 77," which was due to be released on
Nov. 28.
The 77-year-old Cosby is fighting to protect one of the most
storied careers in stand-up comedy and television. He is
scheduled to go ahead with a performance on Friday at a sold-out
show in Florida, the King Center for the Performing Arts said on
its website on Wednesday.
Comcast Corp-owned NBC said in a statement that
"the Cosby project is no longer in development," while declining
to comment further. The project was still in its early stages,
with no script delivered and no production date secured.
Cosby's representative did not immediately respond to a
request for comment about the NBC and Netflix cancellations.
Cosby's lawyers have called the allegations of sexual assault
"discredited" and "defamatory."
Allegations that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted
several young women decades ago gained renewed attention after
comedian Hannibal Buress called him a rapist during a stand-up
comedy routine last month.
Neither NBC nor Netflix referred to the accusations in their
statements.
Late Tuesday, model Janice Dickinson became the most high
profile accuser against Cosby, telling Entertainment Tonight she
believed she had been sexually assaulted by Cosby in 1982.
In a letter received by Reuters, Cosby's lawyer Martin
Singer called Dickinson's claims "fabricated" and "an outrageous
defamatory lie."
CBS said Dickinson will appear on the show on Wednesday to
address Cosby's lawyers.
COSBY MEME BACKFIRES
Cosby's camp unwittingly intensified the scandal on Twitter
last week by asking the comedian's followers to create viral
memes about him, and were instead barraged with memes about the
rape accusations.
One of Cosby's accusers, former aspiring actress Barbara
Bowman, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed this month that Cosby
had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in 1985 when
she was 17. She said she never went to the police because she
feared she would not be believed.
Cosby has never been charged with the alleged crimes. In an
interview with National Public Radio last week, the comedian,
who has been married to Camille Cosby for 50 years, declined to
answer questions about the sexual assault allegations.
The King Center for the Performing Arts, where Cosby will
perform Friday, said in a statement "while we are aware of the
allegations reported in the press, we are only in a position to
judge him based on his career as an entertainer and
humanitarian."
Cosby is best known for playing Cliff Huxtable, the beloved
patriarch of an affluent black family on NBC's sitcom "The Cosby
Show" that was a top-ranked program from 1984 to 1992.
Earlier this year, Cosby spoke with Reuters about returning
to the spotlight with comedy specials, a tour and a television
show. He described the NBC show as "generational."
(Editing by Mary Milliken, Richard Chang and Bernard Orr)