LOS ANGELES Nov 22 Comedian Bill Cosby spoke
out against a wave of sexual assault allegations but told a
Florida publication he does not have to "answer to innuendos."
Cosby, 77, spoke to the newspaper Florida Today on Friday,
before performing his comedy routine at a theater in Melbourne,
Florida. The comedian has refused to address questions about
allegations made by a number of women who said he forced himself
on them sexually, with some accusing him of drugging them first.
"I know people are tired of me not saying anything, but a
guy doesn't have to answer to innuendos," Cosby told Florida
Today, which serves readers in Melbourne and surrounding areas.
"People should fact-check. People shouldn't have to go
through that and shouldn't answer to innuendos," Cosby told the
newspaper, in a story posted on its website late on Friday.
Cosby received a standing ovation at the start of his
90-minute show in Melbourne, which concluded without incident
and without the comedian discussing the allegations.
A host at Orlando-based Real Radio 104.1 had asked people
attending the show to ask Cosby about the allegations and film
his response, and the station offered cash and prizes for the
best footage. But no one in the audience on Friday made such a
move to confront Cosby with a question.
Cosby told Florida Today such offers to members of his
audience risked creating a "frat house mentality."
"Now suppose someone brings a weapon or decided to do more
foolishness," he said. "There will be announcements made and the
stations made some disclaimers, but what if people don't listen
to what they said and they entice violence."
The comedian has never been charged and his lawyers have
said the assault claims were discredited and defamatory.
Cosby's Las Vegas performance next week and four other shows
in Arizona, Illinois, South Carolina and Washington state next
year have been canceled. With NBC and Netflix Inc also
dropping projects with the comedian this week, the allegations
have threatened Cosby's wholesome public image and future
viability in show business.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis, editing by Frank McGurty and
David Gregorio)