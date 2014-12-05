LOS ANGELES Dec 5 Comedian Bill Cosby's star on
the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized on Friday with the
word "rapist" written over it, after numerous women came forward
in recent weeks alleging Cosby had sexually assaulted them in
incidents dating back decades.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said Cosby's star, which
was defaced with a marker pen, was being cleaned up. The
organization filed a police report citing vandalism of a
registered California state landmark.
"When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would
hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways,"
the organization said in a statement.
More than a dozen women have come forward saying Cosby, 77,
sexually abused, groped and in some cases drugged them in
incidents dating back to the 1960s. One California woman, Judy
Huth, filed a lawsuit against Cosby this week accusing him of
sexual battery when she was aged 15 in 1974.
Cosby's attorney has called the allegations discredited and
defamatory. The trailblazing African-American comic best known
as the wholesome Dr Cliff Huxtable on the long-running,
top-rated television series "The Cosby Show," has not been
charged with any crimes.
The allegations have damaged Cosby's public image and led to
the cancellation of his NBC and Netflix television projects and
numerous live comedy concerts. On Thursday, the U.S. Navy
revoked Cosby's title of honorary chief petty officer, saying
the allegations conflicted with the military organization's
beliefs.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; editing by Mary Milliken and
Matthew Lewis)