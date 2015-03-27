LOS ANGELES, March 27 Two more women came
forward on Friday accusing veteran comedian Bill Cosby of
drugging and sexually assaulting them decades ago, when they
were in their teens.
Sunni Welles and Margie Shapiro joined the more than three
dozen women who have accused the 77-year-old comedian of sexual
assault, reading statements alongside celebrity attorney Gloria
Allred.
Welles said she was a 17-year-old aspiring singer at the
time of her encounter with Cosby, which took place in the
mid-1960s in Hollywood after a visit to a jazz club.
"He was a star. He was Bill Cosby and I buried it in my
memory until all of these brave women began to come forward,"
said Welles, who sobbed during her statement.
Best known for his "America's Dad" persona Dr. Cliff
Huxtable on the top-rated "Cosby Show," Cosby has never been
charged over any of the allegations. He settled a 2005 civil
suit alleging sexual misconduct.
Representatives for Cosby did not respond to requests for
comment on Friday. Cosby's attorney Marty Singer has dismissed
similar allegations made by other women as "discredited" and
"defamatory."
The allegations have scuttled Cosby's television projects
and led to cancellations of numerous comedy performances,
although he continues with his "Far From Finished" tour.
Shapiro said she was 19 and working at a donut shop in Santa
Monica, California, in November 1975 when she met Cosby, who
drove her to his place, where she took a box of matches with his
name on it as a souvenir.
He later drove her to Hugh Hefner's Playboy mansion, where
she said she took a pill after losing a bet with Cosby, and woke
up to him sexually assaulting her.
She presented the matches on Friday, which had November 18,
1975 and "from my evening at Bill Cosby's house" scrawled in pen
inside.
Cosby is set to perform concert shows on Friday in Baltimore
and Saturday in Charleston, West Virginia.
Allred, who represents several accusers, said Cosby "appears
to be treating the allegations of so many women who have spoken
out previously as a joke."
She criticized him for wearing red silk pajamas in a
10-second video last month plugging his West Virginia show.
"Given so many allegations that he drugged and sexually
assaulted women and that they awakened naked in his bed, his
decision to appear in his pajamas is extremely offensive,"
Allred said.
(Reporting by Aron Ranen for Reuters TV; Writing by Piya
Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken)