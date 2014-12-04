(New throughout, adds Cosby's legal filings; changes dateline,
WASHINGTON
LOS ANGELES Dec 4 Bill Cosby's attorney on
Thursday said a lawsuit accusing the comedian of sexually
molesting a teenager four decades ago was meritless and alleged
that the accuser tried to extort $250,000 from Cosby before
filing the suit.
Cosby attorney Marty Singer filed documents asking Los
Angeles Superior Court to throw out a California woman's claims,
saying they did not meet legal requirements and were too old.
Judy Huth has accused Cosby, 77, of sexually molesting her
at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1974 when she was 15.
Huth is one of more than a dozen women in past weeks to allege
sexual misconduct by Cosby.
Singer also asked for monetary damages and sanctions against
Huth and her attorney Marc Strecker, who Singer alleges asked
for $100,000 on behalf of Huth before increasing the alleged
demand to $250,000.
Singer alleged that Strecker "rushed to the courthouse to
file this lawsuit on behalf of his client" after the cash
demands were rejected.
Strecker did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Cosby, the trailblazing African-American comic best known as
the wholesome Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the long-running, top-rated
television series "The Cosby Show," has never been charged and
settled a 2005 civil suit that alleged sexual misconduct.
Huth is the first of the women to file a lawsuit in the
recent wave of public allegations. Most of the claims, some
stretching back to the 1960s, would be too old for either civil
or criminal charges.
Huth used a portion of California law that allows for a
lawsuit to be filed three years after a child sex crime is
discovered to have caused damages.
Singer's filing said Huth has no claim because she failed to
provide the correct certificates from medical professionals
demonstrating that she discovered the damages within the past
three years. Singer also alleges that Huth attempted to sell her
story to tabloids a decade ago.
The allegations have damaged Cosby's public image.
On Thursday, the U.S. Navy revoked Cosby's title of honorary
chief petty officer. Many of his standup comedy appearances have
been canceled, and he has resigned as a trustee from Temple
University. Cosby served in the navy for four years.
NBC and Netflix last month shelved television projects with
Cosby, whose name has been ratings gold since the 1960s, when he
co-starred in the series "I Spy."
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Additional reporting by Ian Simpson
in Washington; Editing by Mary Milliken and David Gregorio)