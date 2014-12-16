LOS ANGELES Dec 16 Comedian Bill Cosby, who has been the subject of dozens of sex abuse allegations over the past two months, will not be charged in connection with a 1974 sexual molestation claim, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said on Tuesday.

The claim, which was recently brought by a California woman Judy Huth, was deemed to have been too old and surpassed the state's statute of limitations. Huth alleges Cosby molested her as a 15-year-old at the Playboy mansion. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey)