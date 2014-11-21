By Natalie Pompilio
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Nov 21 In the years since Bill
Cosby graduated from Temple University, the images of the school
and the veteran comedian have become closely intertwined, a
carefully cultivated relationship that is now raising
uncomfortable questions at the Philadelphia school.
For at least some Temple students, the fresh scrutiny that
Cosby is facing over allegations that he drugged and sexually
assaulted several young women decades ago has cast an
unflattering light on the school's tight association with him.
Cosby, who is a frequent visitor to the sprawling urban
campus, spoke at Temple's graduation ceremonies in May and
serves on its board of trustees. The Philadelphia native has
sported sweatshirts bearing the university's logo so often that
his fans find it difficult to hear the Temple name without
thinking of its most famous alumnus.
Critics are concerned that the school, which fall formed a
committee to review how it handles sexual misconduct on campus,
has declined comment on all aspects of its relationship with
Cosby.
"If Temple wants this to be a safer place for victims of
sexual assault, a start would be addressing these allegations,"
said Grace Holleran, who wrote a column in the student newspaper
earlier this month headlined "Stop Revering Bill Cosby."
"It's hard to take it seriously when there's a huge scandal
surrounding a member of the Board of Trustees and no one is
talking about it."
Cosby's lawyers have called the allegations of sexual
assault "discredited" and "defamatory" and the actor has refused
to comment on the matter in interviews.
Even so, Cosby's career has been dealt a series of setbacks
this week as the alleged grievances spread in the media. NBC
this week canceled an upcoming project with Cosby and Netflix
Inc postponed his stand-up comedy special due to be released
this month.
Temple has a long and proud association with Cosby, who
attended in 1961-1962 and earned his bachelor's degree in 1971.
The relationship has enabled the school to bask in the prestige
of a beloved black father figure who honed his image on "The
Cosby Show" during its 1984-92 run.
Temple would not disclose how much money he has given the
school. His family funds two small scholarships at the
university, which has some 38,000 students.
For Cosby, who also earned a doctorate in education from the
University of Massachusetts, the association with Temple has
enhanced his credibility as an outspoken advocate of self-help
and education for African-Americans.
Ray Smeriglio, president of Temple's student body, said
fellow students have approached him on campus to talk about
Cosby. "Students are concerned about these allegations and
rightfully so," he said. "Mr. Cosby is a huge supporter of
Temple."
Even so, Smeriglio said he was confident that Temple's
administration would do the right thing, although he did not say
what he thought that was.
Connor Pollock, a senior, said he expected the school would
quietly disengage from Cosby rather than make a grand gesture.
"With so many people coming forward, there's definitely
something going on there," he said. "I think there will be a
silent drawing away from him as a personality at the school."
But other students roundly condemned Temple for its silence
and said that was symptomatic of an insensitivity to the issue
of sexual violence on campus, an issue that universities across
the country have started to address more forcefully.
"The routine, implicit support that the university gives
figures like Bill Cosby by inviting them to campus events (or in
Cosby's case, having him on the board of trustees) is just
another a clear example of the university's woefully inadequate
handling of and responses to sexual violence in the campus
community," Molly Lawrence, a senior political science major,
said in an email.
(Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Bill Trott)