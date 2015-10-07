By Tim Ghianni
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Oct 7 Billy Joe Royal, who
scored a hit with "Down in the Boondocks" in 1965 and toured
nearly continuously in the next 50 years, has died, his agent
said on Wednesday. He was 73.
Royal, a Georgia native who recorded pop and country hits,
died on Tuesday morning in his sleep at his home in Morehead
City, North Carolina, said Brent Taylor, booking agent for the
artist.
Taylor said Royal was enjoying touring and last performed
on Sept. 24 at the Gwinnett County Fair in Lawrenceville,
Georgia, before going home to rest and spend time with his
daughter, Savannah Royal, a university student.
"He lived and breathed for that girl," Taylor said.
Taylor said Royal was scheduled to perform in Mississippi
and Louisiana in December. Taylor was mapping out 2016 tours of
Europe and Australia for the singer, who was afraid of flying.
Royal was performing on the "Georgia Jubilee" radio program
when he met Joe South, who wrote "Boondocks." The song reached
No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965 for Royal, whose other
hits included "I Knew You When" and "Cherry Hill Park."
After his pop career faded, Royal signed with Atlantic
Records, recording "Burned Like a Rocket," "Till I Can't Take It
Anymore" and other country hits.
"He was such a nice guy. I probably spent 60 hours in the
car with him last summer," singer-songwriter Bobby Tomberlin, a
friend of Royal, said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.
Tomberlin said he toured this past summer with Royal, who
preferred traveling by bus or car.
"He told a lot of great stories, like riding in a car with
Tom Jones on his first tour of America as part of Dick Clark's
Caravan of Stars, getting to know Elvis Presley during his Vegas
years. And getting to know Fats Domino and Roy Orbison and
George Jones. And other legends," Tomberlin said.
Songwriter B.J. Thomas, known for the hit song "Raindrops
Keep Fallin' on my Head" from the 1969 movie "Butch Cassidy and
the Sundance Kid" toured with Royal in recent years.
"He was a sweet and talented man," Thomas tweeted on
Tuesday. "Never a bad word. One of a Kind."
(Reporting by Tim Ghianni; Editing by David Bailey and Peter
Cooney)