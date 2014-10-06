LOS ANGELES Oct 6 Blake Lively and her actor
husband Ryan Reynolds are expecting their first child, the
actress confirmed on Monday with a picture of her baby bump on
her lifestyle website.
"Gossip Girl" actress Lively's website, Preserve, featured a
post on family, congratulating "all the expecting mothers out
there," accompanied by a photo of Lively caressing her bump.
Lively, 27, and "Van Wilder" actor Reynolds, 37, worked
together on the set of 2011's "Green Lantern" movie. They were
married in September 2012. This is the first child for both.
Reynolds was previously married to actress Scarlett
Johansson.
