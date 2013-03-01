(Recasting with more details throughout)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, March 1 Actress Bonnie Franklin,
best known as a single working mother in the hit CBS comedy "One
Day at a Time" in an era when U.S. television was redefining
families in pop culture, died on Friday at age 69.
She died at her Los Angeles home of complications from
pancreatic cancer, surrounded by relatives and friends,
according to a statement issued by the CBS network on behalf of
her family.
Franklin, a petite redhead, had acted on Broadway before
being cast as the harried divorcee Ann Romano in "One Day at a
Time", which debuted in December 1975 and ran for nine seasons
on CBS. It co-starred Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips
as her two head-strong daughters.
Franklin's performance on the series garnered her an Emmy
nomination in 1982. She previously earned a Theatre World Award
and a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut work in the 1970
musical "Applause", in which she sang the title song.
During a career spanning six decades, she starred in more
than 30 television series and made-for-TV movies while
continuing her work in live theater. But she was best remembered
for her work on the Norman Lear-produced sitcom "One Day at a
Time".
The show was an instant ratings success and became a
cultural landmark for its portrait of a family that departed
from the idealized sitcom households of earlier decades, like
those on "Leave It to Beaver" (1957-1963) and "Father Knows
Best" (1954-1960).
By the time "One Day at a Time" premiered at the end of
1975, even the happy blended family of "The Brady Bunch"
(1969-1974) had become obsolete.
PORTRAYED SINGLE WORKING MOTHER
Franklin played a divorced mother - a rarity on U.S. TV at
the time - who was struggling to raise her daughters in an
Indianapolis apartment with little help from their father, while
striving for a fulfilling personal life of her own.
"Ms. Franklin helped define and illuminate the role of
single working mothers within the cultural landscape," CBS said
in its statement.
The show delved into drama as it followed their day-to-day
lives, dealing with teen sex, suicide, runaways, sexual
harassment and other contemporary topics that never would have
come up at the Cleavers' dinner table on "Leave It to Beaver".
Adding comic relief was the meddlesome building
superintendent, Dwayne Schneider - his first name was almost
never mentioned - played by Pat Harrington Jr., who becomes
virtually part of the family.
Unlike the character she played, Franklin had no children of
her own. Born in Santa Monica, she was the fourth of five
children of immigrant parents - a Romanian mother and Italian
father - and made her television debut at age 9 on the Colgate
Comedy Hour, an NBC variety show in the 1950s.
"To my mother, getting married and having kids were
synonymous with security," Franklin said in a 1977 interview
with Family Weekly. "I used to tell her that was not always so,
but I couldn't convince her. Then I got married, divorced, the
series came along, it was a hit, and something remarkable
happened: She came around to my point of view."
"She said to me, 'It's wonderful. You can have a personal
life and earn money for your old age,'" Franklin recalled.
Franklin helped hold the "One Day at a Time" cast together
amid off-camera tensions. Phillips, who played older daughter
Julie, battled serious drug problems during the show's run and
was fired after getting arrested on cocaine charges, showing up
late and incoherent, and undergoing drug rehab.
Franklin directed some episodes of the show and also later
directed an episode of the sitcom "Charles in Charge".
She appeared last year on the daytime drama "The Young and
the Restless" and in 2011 made a guest appearance on the TV Land
cable channel's sitcom "Hot in Cleveland", co-starring
Bertinelli.
Her family disclosed last September that Franklin was being
treated for pancreatic cancer.
Franklin's first marriage ended in divorce. She married
producer Marvin Minoff in 1980, and they remained together until
his death in 2009.
