(Adds details of injuries, other background)
NEW YORK Jan 2 Bono, the frontman of the Irish
rock group U2 who was injured in a cycling accident last year,
said on Friday his recovery has not been easy and he may never
play guitar again.
In a blog on the group's website, the 54-year-old rocker
said he broke his hand, shoulder, elbow and face and described
how he "blanked out on impact" during the cycling accident in
New York's Central Park, which he said he could not blame on
anyone but himself.
"Recovery has been more difficult than I thought," he said
in the message written from his home in Dublin. "As I write
this, it is not clear that I will ever play guitar again. The
band have reminded me that neither they nor Western civilization
are depending on this."
Bono, who included an X-ray of his elbow in the blog, said
he did not remember how he ended up in hospital with the bone in
his upper arm sticking through his leather jacket.
"Very punk rock as injuries go," he added.
Bono's arm was shattered in six places. Doctors inserted
three metal plates and 18 screws to repair the injury. He
required hours of surgery and has had extensive therapy. But he
is expected to make a full recovery.
Bono described the cycling spill as a "freak accident" and
said the pain it caused did not compare with his disappointment
in having to cancel U2's weeklong appearance on NBC's "The
Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
He added that he will have to concentrate hard to be ready
for the U2 tour that begins in Vancouver in May.
"We have some extraordinary ideas up our sleeve for this
tour I've just got to be rebuilt by 14th May."
Bono also referred to revelations he made last year when he
told a British talk show host that the reason he always wears
his trademark sunglasses was that he has suffered from the eye
disease glaucoma for two decades.
He said the announcement was completely unintentional but
added that if not treated, glaucoma can cause blindness.
"I think anyone who reaches 40 should have their eyes
properly checked," he added.
The cycling accident was not the only harrowing event for
the rock star in 2014. In November a private plane in which he
was traveling from Ireland to Germany lost its rear hatch but
the pilot managed to land it safely.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Matthew Lewis)