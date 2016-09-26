(Repeats to widen distribution)
Sept 26 Sotheby's on Monday previewed
the contemporary art collection of late rock star David Bowie at
their gallery headquarters in New York ahead of its auction in
November.
"Overall, we will be selling over 350 items. The low
estimate is 10-15 million pounds ($13-$19.5 million). We divided
it into three sales: two sales of modern and contemporary art
and then a whole sale of post-modern Italian design," Simon
Hucker, a senior specialist in modern and British Post-War Art
at Sotheby's, said about the auction, to be held in London on
Nov. 10-11.
Bowie, who died in January at age 69, amassed a huge
collection of art for which he was well known.
Among the top lots in the sale is a piece by the late New
York painter Jean-Michel Basquiat titled, "Air Power," estimated
at $3.3 million to $4.6 million.
The painting titled, "Head of Gerda Boehm" by Frank
Auerbach, would affect Bowie's mood and inspire him to make
sounds that reflected the way the painting made him feel,
according to Hucker.
"I think it's more to do with his wider interest in
creativity, in the way that artists work, in the artistic
process," explained Hucker about the music pioneer's attraction
to art.
Bowie was deeply engaged in the world of art, especially in
modern and contemporary British art, as an artist, critic,
patron, publisher and magazine editor.
He joined the editorial staff of Modern Painter magazine,
where he interviewed artists like Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst and
Tracey Emin.
As an actor, Bowie played Andy Warhol in Julian Schnabel's
1996 biopic "Basquiat," also starting Jeffrey Wright, Gary
Oldman and Dennis Hopper.
The collection will move to Sotheby's in Hong Kong next
month before Bowie's entire private collection is put on public
display in London in November in the week leading up to the
auction.
($1 = 0.7711 pound)
(Reporting by Reuters TV, writign by Melissa Fares, editing by
G Crosse)