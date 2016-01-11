UPDATE 2-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
Jan 11, LONDON Singer David Bowie has died after an 18-month battle with cancer, his official Twitter account announced on Monday.
"David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18 month battle with cancer. While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy during their time of grief," it said.
(Writing by Andrew Heavens)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)
May 20 Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church on Saturday surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.