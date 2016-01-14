Jan 14 David Bowie will be remembered in a
private ceremony, his family said on Thursday, thanking fans for
their support after the British rock star's death from cancer on
Sunday but repeating requests for privacy.
The statement on Bowie's official Facebook page followed
British media reports that the 69 year-old "Space Oddity" singer
has already been cremated quietly in New York without his
friends or family in attendance. Reuters could not confirm the
reports and Bowie's representatives did not return requests for
comment.
"The family of David Bowie is currently making arrangements
for a private ceremony celebrating the memory of their beloved
husband, father and friend," the family's statement said. It was
dated from England but gave no details about where or when the
ceremony might take place.
"They ask once again that their privacy be respected at this
most sensitive of times. We are overwhelmed by and grateful for
the love and support shown throughout the world."
Bowie's death after a secret 18-month battle with cancer and
two days after releasing a new album caused shock and dismay
around the world and sent sales soaring of both his old and new
music.
The album "Blackstar," now seen as Bowie's self-styled
epitaph, is expected to top music charts in Britain and the
United States next week.
U.S. Sales of "Blackstar" increased 1,055 percent once the
news broke of his death, according to Nielsen.
Radio airplay increased 1,134 percent from Sunday to Monday,
at Nielsen Music-monitored U.S. terrestrial radio stations, it
added.
While fans and commercial enterprises have planned tributes
and concerts for Bowie, including one in New York's Carnegie
Hall in March, his family said on Thursday that "none are
official memorials organized or endorsed by the family."
"Just as each and every one of us found something unique in
David's music, we welcome everyone's celebration of his life as
they see fit," the statement added.
Bowie is survived by his model wife Iman of 24 years, adult
son Duncan Jones and teenage daughter Alexandria.
