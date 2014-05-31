(Adds court details and sentencing throughout)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES May 30 The Ukrainian prankster who
struck actor Brad Pitt in the face at the Los Angeles premiere
of the movie "Maleficent" was ordered to stay away from
celebrity events as he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor
battery charge on Friday.
Vitalii Sediuk, a 25-year-old Ukrainian TV personality
infamous for pulling pranks on celebrities at events, was
charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery, assault,
unlawful activity and interference at a theatrical event.
He pleaded no contest to battery and unlawful activity, and
the rest of the counts were dismissed as part of his plea deal.
Sediuk was sentenced to 20 days of community service and 36
months on probation. He was ordered to stay 500 yards (about 460
meters) away from all celebrity events including awards shows
and premieres, and to stay away from Pitt and his partner
Angelina Jolie, Los Angeles City Attorney spokesman Rob Wilson
said.
He was also ordered to 52 sessions of psychological
counseling. He is due back in court for a hearing on July 8.
Sediuk jumped across a fence and onto the red carpet at
Wednesday's "Maleficent" premiere in Hollywood, where Pitt had
joined Jolie, the film's star, to sign autographs for fans.
Police said Sediuk struck Pitt in the face, and was arrested
immediately.
Pitt was not seriously hurt and continued to sign autographs
for fans after the incident, but was issued a restraining order
against Sediuk.
In previous exploits, Sediuk tried to climb under actress
America Ferrera's dress as she posed for photographers at the
Cannes Film Festival, stormed the stage during singer Adele's
Grammy acceptance speech, and was slapped by Will Smith after
kissing the actor at a Moscow premiere.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Richard Chang)