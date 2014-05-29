LOS ANGELES May 29 Police on Thursday issued a
restraining order against the Ukrainian prankster who struck
actor Brad Pitt in the face as he signed autographs at the Los
Angeles premiere of "Maleficent," the new Disney film starring
Pitt's partner Angelina Jolie.
Pitt, 50, sought an emergency protective order against
25-year-old Vitalii Sediuk after he leaped over a fence at the
"Maleficent" premiere and hit him, Los Angeles Police Department
spokeswoman Officer Wendy Reyes said.
Sediuk, who is a television personality in his own country,
remained in police custody on Thursday, pending payment of
$20,000 bail. Pitt was unhurt after being struck.
The prankster has become infamous for crashing celebrity red
carpets and events, most recently breaching a red carpet at the
prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France to try and climb
under actress America Ferrera's dress as she posed for
photographers, before he was ousted by security.
In previous exploits, Sediuk has hugged actor Leonardo
DiCaprio around the crotch at a Santa Barbara Film Festival
event; stormed the stage during singer Adele's Grammy acceptance
speech, and was slapped by Will Smith after kissing the actor at
a Moscow premiere.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey)