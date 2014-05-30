LOS ANGELES May 30 The Ukrainian prankster who
struck actor Brad Pitt in the face at the Los Angeles premiere
of the movie "Maleficent" will be charged with battery and
assault, officials said on Friday.
Vitalii Sediuk, a 25-year-old Ukrainian TV reporter infamous
for pulling pranks on celebrities at events, will be charged
with four counts that also include unlawful activity and
interference at a theatrical event, Los Angeles City Attorney's
office spokesman Rob Wilson said.
Sediuk jumped across a fence and onto the red carpet at
Wednesday's "Maleficent" premiere in Hollywood, where Pitt had
joined his partner Angelina Jolie, the film's star, to sign
autographs for fans.
Police said Sediuk struck Pitt in the face, and was arrested
immediately. He is being held on $20,000 bail, according to Los
Angeles County Jail records.
Pitt was not seriously hurt and continued to sign autographs
for fans after the incident, but was issued a restraining order
against Sediuk.
Wilson said the city attorney's office will also seek a stay
away order for Sediuk from multiple entertainment industry
events.
In previous exploits, Sediuk tried to climb under actress
America Ferrera's dress as she posed for photographers at the
Cannes Film Festival, stormed the stage during singer Adele's
Grammy acceptance speech, and was slapped by Will Smith after
kissing the actor at a Moscow premiere.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Richard Chang)