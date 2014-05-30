LOS ANGELES May 30 The Ukrainian prankster who struck actor Brad Pitt in the face at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie "Maleficent" will be charged with battery and assault, officials said on Friday.

Vitalii Sediuk, a 25-year-old Ukrainian TV reporter infamous for pulling pranks on celebrities at events, will be charged with four counts that also include unlawful activity and interference at a theatrical event, Los Angeles City Attorney's office spokesman Rob Wilson said.

Sediuk jumped across a fence and onto the red carpet at Wednesday's "Maleficent" premiere in Hollywood, where Pitt had joined his partner Angelina Jolie, the film's star, to sign autographs for fans.

Police said Sediuk struck Pitt in the face, and was arrested immediately. He is being held on $20,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Jail records.

Pitt was not seriously hurt and continued to sign autographs for fans after the incident, but was issued a restraining order against Sediuk.

Wilson said the city attorney's office will also seek a stay away order for Sediuk from multiple entertainment industry events.

In previous exploits, Sediuk tried to climb under actress America Ferrera's dress as she posed for photographers at the Cannes Film Festival, stormed the stage during singer Adele's Grammy acceptance speech, and was slapped by Will Smith after kissing the actor at a Moscow premiere. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Richard Chang)