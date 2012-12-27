Singer Brandy Norwood arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/Files

LOS ANGELES R&B singer and actress Brandy Norwood is engaged to music executive Ryan Press, a spokeswoman for the singer said on Thursday.

This will be the first marriage for the singer, who goes by the moniker Brandy. Press is an executive with music publisher Warner/Chappell Music. A date for the wedding has not been announced publicly.

Norwood, 33, has a 10-year-old daughter with her former boyfriend, music producer Robert Smith.

Norwood has starred in numerous television and films since the 1990s and is best known as the lead character in the popular television series "Moesha" from 1996-2001 on the now-defunct channel UPN.

She also scored a hit song in 1998 with "The Boy is Mine," a collaboration with the singer Monica, which garnered the pair a Grammy award. Brandy released her sixth studio album "Two Eleven" in October this year.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and David Brunnstrom)