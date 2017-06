An aerial view of the 17th-century Chateau Miraval, the $60 million estate which is owned by actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is seen in the village of Correns, southern France, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

U.S. actress and director Angelina Jolie and her partner actor Brad Pitt arrive for the 'Cinema for Peace 2012' charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

PARIS A French mayor on Tuesday denied a report in celebrity magazine Hello that quoted him saying Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who own a chateau nearby, were due to get married this weekend.

The A-list Hollywood couple own the 17th-century Chateau Miraval in southeastern France, and celebrity publications have been rife with rumours in recent weeks that they were planning to wed soon.

"I don't know who they are," said Michael Latz, mayor of the village of Correns where the couple dubbed "Brangelina" have their chateau, when asked if he had spoken to Hello.

He said he was not aware of any wedding, and added: "It's nonsense. I've had 50 phone calls and I am telling everyone to get lost because this is tireseome and irritates me.

"I am going to pursue them (Hello) for misleading statements."

Hello magazine reported on its website on Tuesday that the mayor had said Jolie and Pitt would marry this weekend, although it did not quote him directly.

Jolie, 37, and Pitt, 48, announced their engagement in April but have not publicly set a wedding date. The couple have been together since 2005 and are raising six children.

(Reporting by Brian Love; Writing by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)