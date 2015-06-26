June 26 Bristol Palin, the daughter of former
Alaska Governor Sarah Palin who has spoken out in favor of
sexual abstinence before marriage, is pregnant with her second
child, she said in an contrite blog post.
Palin made the announcement just over a month after her
mother announced on Facebook that Bristol's planned May 23
marriage to Medal of Honor winner Dakota Meyer would not happen
as scheduled.
"I wanted you guys to be the first to know that I am
pregnant," Bristol Palin, 24, said on her blog on Thursday.
"Honestly, I've been trying my hardest to keep my chin up on
this one."
Bristol Palin's first pregnancy as a teenager gained
widespread attention in 2008 when it was announced during her
mother's campaign as the Republican vice presidential nominee.
At the time, Sarah Palin said that her daughter would marry
the unborn baby's father, Levi Johnston, but the engagement was
later called off.
Bristol Palin, using her sometimes difficult experience as a
teenage mother, has spoken out in favor of abstinence before
marriage and is listed on the website of a booking agency as
someone who can speak to issues of abstinence.
"Regardless of what I did personally, I just think that
abstinence is the only ... 100 percent foolproof way to prevent
pregnancy," Bristol Palin told ABC News program "Good Morning
America" in 2009.
In her announcement on her blog, Bristol Palin, who speaks
often of her Christian faith, wrote that she does not want "any
lectures" or sympathy about her latest pregnancy.
"I know this has been, and will be, a huge disappointment to
my family, to my close friends and to many of you," she wrote.
She did not identify the father of her unborn baby.
Bristol Palin shared with television viewers her life with
her son, Tripp, in the 2012 reality series "Bristol Palin:
Life's a Tripp" on cable network "Lifetime."
She also appeared on the ABC hit show "Dancing with the
Stars" in 2010, attracting media attention when she proved to be
popular with viewers who call in to vote on contestants, and was
spared several rounds of elimination despite receiving low
scores from the judges. She finished third.
