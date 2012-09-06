Sept 6 Former "NBC Nightly News" anchor Tom
Brokaw was taken to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina,
media reported Thursday, but Brokaw said he was just lightheaded
after taking a sleeping aid.
"On the set of 'Morning Joe' this morning, Tom Brokaw felt
light-headed. Out of an abundance of caution, he was taken to a
hospital and is being evaluated," an MSNBC spokesman told
MediaBistro.
Brokaw, 72, was in Charlotte for the Democratic National
Convention.
"All is well Early AM I mistakenly took a half dose of
Ambien and made less sense than usual. Made a better comeback
than Giants," Brokaw said on his official Twitter feed,
@tombrokaw. He was referring to the New York Giants loss to the
Dallas Cowboys in a football game held Wednesday night.