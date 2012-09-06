CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6 Tom Brokaw, the Emmy
Award winning former "NBC Nightly News" anchor, spent part of
Thursday undergoing a battery of tests at a Charlotte, North
Carolina, hospital after becoming lightheaded from a sleeping
aid, the network and Brokaw said.
Brokaw, 72, now a special correspondent and part of NBC's
Democratic National Convention coverage team, was taken to
Carolinas Medical Center "out of an abundance of caution" when
he felt lightheaded on the set of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" early
Thursday, NBC News President Steve Capus said in a statement.
"After medical evaluation and a round of tests, Tom was
pronounced in great health and has been discharged," Capus said.
"We're immensely grateful to the team at Carolinas Medical
Center for their excellent care and professionalism."
Brokaw made light of the episode in a posting to his
official Twitter account.
"All is well. Early AM I mistakenly took a half dose of
Ambien and made less sense than usual. Made a better comeback
than Giants," Brokaw said, referring to Wednesday night's 24-17
loss by the New York Giants to the Dallas Cowboys in the opening
game of the National Football League's regular season.
Brokaw served as anchor of NBC Nightly News for more than
two decades, stepping down from that post in December 2004. He
has remained affiliated with NBC, pursuing enterprise reporting
projects as a special correspondent.
Brokaw is also an author of several books, including the
best-seller, "The Greatest Generation," his telling of the
history of the U.S. generation that grew up in the Great
Depression and fought World War Two.