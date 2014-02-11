LOS ANGELES Feb 11 Veteran news anchor Tom
Brokaw, an institution of broadcast journalism for more than two
decades as the face of "NBC Nightly News," has been diagnosed
with multiple myeloma, a cancer affecting blood cells in the
bone marrow, the network said on Tuesday.
Brokaw, 74, who retired as anchor in late 2004 but remains
with the network as a special correspondent, currently
contributing to the Winter Olympics coverage in Sochi, was said
by the network to be "very encouraged with the progress he is
making" in his medical treatment.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by
Dan Whitcomb)