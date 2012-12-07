LOS ANGELES Dec 6 "Dancing with the Stars"
co-host Brooke Burke said on Thursday that her surgery for
thyroid cancer had gone well and that she had not lost her
voice.
"Thank God it's over. I'm clean, surgery went well & I can
talk. Losing my voice was my biggest fear. Thx for all your
prayers & light," Burke said in a Twitter posting.
Burke, 41, a former winner of ABC-TV's popular celebrity
ballroom dancing competition, announced in November that she had
been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
The surgery took place just over a week after the season
finale of "Dancing with the Stars" on Nov. 27. The mother of
four has said it will leave her with a large scar across her
neck.
The thyroid is a gland in the neck that produces hormones
that regulate vital body functions, such as heart rate and blood
pressure.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; editing by Philip Barbara)