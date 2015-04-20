Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston, poses at the premiere of ''Sparkle'' in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Singer Bobby Brown said at a weekend concert that his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who has been hospitalized since being found unresponsive in her bathtub nearly three months ago, was awake but did not elaborate on her medical condition.

"I can say today, Bobbi is awake. She's watching me," Brown told concert-goers at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas, according to a video posted on the website TMZ.

It was not clear whether Brown's statement reflected a change in the health of his 22-year-old daughter with the late pop singer Whitney Houston. Representatives for Brown and his daughter did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

TMZ said Bobby Brown's sister Tina posted on Facebook that Bobbi Kristina "woke up and is no longer on life support."

The celebrity news website and CNN later quoted anonymous sources who said comments suggesting that Bobbi Kristina's neurological condition had improved were untrue. Citing sources it said were connected to the Houston family, TMZ reported the aspiring singer remains on a ventilator.

Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered on Jan. 31 face down and unresponsive in a bathtub in her suburban Atlanta home. Few details about her condition have been released since.

In March, she was transferred from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta to a rehabilitative centre, according to her family, who have said she is fighting for her life.

Houston, a six-time Grammy Award winner and actress, drowned in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, California, in February 2012 at the age of 48. Cocaine and heart disease contributed to her death, according to authorities.

