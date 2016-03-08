File photo of Bobbi Kristina Brown (L) and Nick Gordon at the opening night of ''The Houstons: On Our Own'' in New York October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

ATLANTA Bobbi Kristina Brown's former boyfriend Nick Gordon has been wrongly targeted in the criminal probe of her 2015 death despite his efforts to save her life after finding her unresponsive in a bathtub in her Georgia home, his lawyers said on Tuesday.

The lawyers called on prosecutors to end speculation that the death of late pop singer Whitney Houston's daughter resulted from any criminal behaviour on Gordon's part.

"The truth is that Nick tried to save Bobbi Kristina's life. The truth is that Nick cooperated with law enforcement since day one," said lawyers Joe Habachy and Jose Baez.

"The Fulton County District Attorney's office has tried to make Nick a murderer despite having clear and convincing evidence that Bobbi Kristina's death was nothing more than a tragic accident," they added in a joint statement.

Fulton County prosecutors have said the investigation into Brown's death is ongoing but have not named any targets of their probe. The office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Brown was the only child of R&B singer Bobby Brown and Houston, who drowned in a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, California in 2012 at age 48. Bobbi Kristina Brown was 22 at the time of her death.

Autopsy results released last week did not say whether her death resulted from an accident or an intentional act such as suicide or homicide.

The circumstances under which she entered a bathtub in her north Atlanta home were unknown, the autopsy report said, leading the medical examiner to classify her manner of death as undetermined.

The autopsy showed evidence of recent cocaine use, as well as other drugs and alcohol in her system.

Gordon and Bobbi Kristina referred to each other as husband and wife, but Bobby Brown said they never legally married. Gordon said he was barred from visiting her during the six months she spent in a coma before her death last July.

In a lawsuit filed by the conservator of Bobbi Kristina Brown's estate, Gordon has been accused of causing her death and stealing from her bank account while she was in the coma.

"The truth is that no one loved Bobbi Kristina more than Nick and no one has suffered more as a result of her death then Nick," his lawyers said.

