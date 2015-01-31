Jan 31 Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of late pop star Whitney Houston and of Bobby Brown, was rushed to hospital after she was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her home in Roswell, Georgia, CNN reported on Saturday, citing police.

TMZ entertainment news website reported that Brown was breathing after being revived at the hospital. Police and fire officials did not immediately respond to calls requesting comment.

Houston died in February 2012 after drowning in a bathtub in Beverly Hills, California. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Frances Kerry)