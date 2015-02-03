(Corrects word in headline to "induced"; no change to text)
Feb 3 The daughter of the late pop star Whitney
Houston and singer Bobby Brown was placed in a coma to stop
brain swelling after she was found face down and unresponsive in
a bathtub in her Georgia home on the weekend, family friend Kim
Burrell told "Access Hollywood."
Bobbi Kristina Brown, 21, has been hospitalized in the
Atlanta suburb of Roswell since being discovered in the tub by
her husband on Saturday. In a statement on Monday, her family
said they were by her side as she fights for her life.
Burrell, a gospel singer who was close to Houston, told the
entertainment television program on Monday that Brown's loved
ones were hoping for the best after doctors put her in a
medically induced coma.
"Her eyes did move a little bit," Burrell said in the
interview. "We're hoping that it's just not a reflex. We're
hoping that it's a conscious choice."
Police and hospital officials have not commented on Brown's
condition or said what happened to her in the bathtub.
The circumstances are reminiscent of Houston's death nearly
three years ago. The megastar pop singer and actress drowned in
a hotel bathtub in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 11, 2012.
Authorities said cocaine use and heart disease contributed to
the six-time Grammy Award winner's death at age 48.
Houston won accolades for hit songs including "I Will Always
Love You" and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)."
She divorced Bobby Brown in 2007 after a stormy 15-year
marriage during which both spouses struggled with substance
abuse. Bobby Brown, also a Grammy Award winner, started his
career as frontman for the R&B group New Edition.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)